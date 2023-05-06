'I'm aware of the challenges our city faces' — Joburg's new mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Johannesburg's new mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says he is aware of the challenges faced by residents of the city.
Gwamanda said it was through a will beyond his own he found himself in the position.
“It is my view that the responsibility is one that is duty bound, and not a mere title of glamour, prestige or celebrity status that most would want to think.
“As such, the outcome of this democratic process should not be misconstrued with narratives that seek to cast aspersions and suggest that we as a people are incapable of self-determination,” he said.
The new mayor believes the governing ANC/EFF and minority party alliance is “bound by a sense of duty embedded in their DNA as a people first, and as a new dispensation first”.
“Our service delivery mandate is one that is clear, unambiguous and requires no adjustment. These objectives address the context in which the residents interpret what service delivery translates into for them,” he said.
Gwamanda said his role was to prioritise improving the quality of service across all departments and entities.
“Our approach as government needs to be respectful to the residents and be resident-centric. We have to provide services that are at least worth paying for, rather than demand payment because it is legislated.”
Gwamanda said his predecessor, Thapelo Amad, had laid a balanced foundation for programmes for the city that were guided by the Growth and Development Strategy (GDS) 2040 vision and encouraged by the ethos of African orientation and duty towards the betterment of conditions for the residents of Joburg.
“My priority for this government is to ensure that this duty is carried out with a heightened improvement in quality of service delivery.”
Gwamanda is expected to deliver the state of the city address in the coming weeks.
TimesLIVE
