Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor tries to stop council meeting that seeks to oust him

Lawyer calls on speaker to halt motion ‘as petition did not follow proper procedures’

By Andisa Bonani - 04 May 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal is fighting to retain his position, with his lawyer calling on speaker Gary van Niekerk to halt a council meeting scheduled for Monday, but if it goes ahead the motion to remove him should not be tabled.

Councillors who signed a petition to remove him did not follow proper procedures when submitting an attached motion, according to a leaked legal letter. ..

