DA pushes for Nelson Mandela Bay to follow own racial profiling rather than province’s

The DA has called on employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi to intervene in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, to allow the municipality to use its own race scorecard for its equity policy.
On Tuesday, the party, led by provincial leader Yusuf Cassim, gathered outside the department’s office in Govan Mbeki Avenue to picket against the imposition of the provincial race demographics as a guide for employment with the municipality.
The party used the picket to launch a petition for the national government to amend its “unfair and forced” employment equity regulations.
Cassim, who reiterated the party’s stance on race-based legislation, said the use of provincial demographics prejudiced communities more represented in the city than in the province.
“Like the apartheid migrant labour system, many of our people particularly in coloured communities, are forced to travel to other parts of the province, which decimates family units, just to be shortlisted for work,” Cassim said.
The metro’s use of the provincial race demographics has for years been widely condemned, particularly by coloured people, who say it unfairly discriminates against them.
The racial demographics of the metro were used before 2009.
However, the policy was reviewed in 2009 and again in 2020 to reflect the racial demographics of the province.
This resulted in the targets being changed to black Africans (82%), coloureds (10%), whites (7%) and Indians (1%).
But the last census shows that of the city’s population, 60.4% are black, 22.6% coloured, 16.1% white and 0.9% Indian or Asian.
This means when the provincial, rather than the municipal, race demographics are used, coloured people are less likely to be employed by the municipality.
Cassim said while the fight to ensure that there was a fair application of the Employment Equity Act, the party still opposed the legislation overall.
“That is why we joined the court action with Solidarity in opposition to the employment equity amendment that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed,” he said.
“We are now dealing with the implementation of the bill and how it applies to cities,” he said.
Ramaphosa signed the amendments into law last month.
The petition comes on the back of a motion of exigency launched by municipal corporate services political head Annette Lovemore during a committee meeting last month which aims to get the municipality to pursue an intergovernmental dispute with the department on the same matter.
Cassim said they would be watching carefully to see which parties support the motion when it was debated in council.
At the committee meeting the motion was opposed by the ANC.
Lovemore, who was also at the picket along with mayor Retief Odendaal, said they wanted to know at what stage of the recruitment process the Act’s requirements would be imposed.
“At the moment anyone can apply but the only people who are shortlisted are from targeted groups.
“What we are saying, underpinned by knowledge from the national development plan and legal advice, is that everyone fit for purpose be put in the interview process, and then at the end, if you find you have two or more suitable candidates, you may choose the targeted group,” Lovemore said.
Eastern Cape labour and employment department spokesperson Ziphozihle Klaas-Josefu said no petition had been submitted.
“They did not request a meeting with management to hand over the petition and they did not engage with any official regarding it.
“The department is not aware of this petition unless they deliver it directly to Tshwane,” she said.
Ministerial spokesperson Sabelo Mali said the national department had not received a petition at the time of publication.
