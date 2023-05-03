DA MPL Edmund van Vuuren bows out after 14 years
By Michael Kimberley - 03 May 2023
After 14 years as a DA MPL in Bhisho, Edmund van Vuuren has resigned from the legislature.
He notified his party several weeks ago and ended his long tenure on April 30...
