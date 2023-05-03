×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA MPL Edmund van Vuuren bows out after 14 years

By Michael Kimberley - 03 May 2023

After 14 years as a DA MPL in Bhisho, Edmund van Vuuren has resigned from the legislature.

He notified his party several weeks ago and ended his long tenure on April 30...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day

Most Read