Ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela's fraud matter postponed
Former Tshwane mayor arrives at court unprepared for appearance after failing to brief and consult with his legal team in the past month
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela was unprepared for his court appearance on Tuesday as he had not briefed his legal team ahead of the court date.
Makwarela made a brief appearance in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court and his legal team requested a postponement.
This is due to Makwarela failing to brief them despite being given a month to do so after he was granted R10,000 bail on April 3.
The former COPE regional chairperson faces two counts of fraud. The first charge relates to him submitting a fake rehabilitation court certificate stating he was no longer insolvent.
The second charge relates to him failing to disclose his insolvency status while serving as a councillor and speaker of the Tshwane city council, earning a total of more than R1.4m.
“The matter is postponed to May 17 for consultation and financial instruction,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Makwarela assumed the mayoral seat in February in a twist which saw the EFF and ANC nominate and elect him over the DA candidate Cilliers Brink.
His election was revoked the following day after the DA revealed he became insolvent in 2016. But Makwarela was returned to the position after producing a court certificate to prove he had been rehabilitated.
However, it was revealed by the office of the chief justice that a certificate was never issued to Makwarela, implying the certificate he submitted to the council was fake.
Makwarela immediately resigned from the council and party, but claimed his resignation was not an admission of guilt.
He then handed himself over to the Brooklyn police station on April 3.
