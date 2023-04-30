KZN DA re-elects Francois Rodgers as provincial leader

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers has come out of congress with a new mandate: to take the party to greater heights.
Shortly after his re-election, Rodgers told delegates that they need to carry a spirit of rebirth throughout neglected parts of the province because “it's only the DA that's going to take that spirit to voters, convince them, give them hope and bring about change”.
Rodgers' second term comes just 15 months before highly contested elections are set to take place.
And he had this message for the governing ANC: “Your days are numbered.”
Rodgers's deputy is Sthembiso Ngema, a councillor in eThekwini municipality, who beat Mzamo Billy to clinch the position.
MP Dean McPherson retained the position of provincial chair, beating fellow MP Dianne Kohler Barnard.
The three deputy chair positions will be held by Martin Meyer, Hlengiwe Shozi and Hannah Winkler.
Rodgers said the ANC had failed to fulfil its basic mandates as a governing party, citing the recent school nutrition scandal that left thousands of pupils without food across the province.
But he said he was positive that the people of KwaZulu-Natal “see through the empty promises of the ANC”.
