So many of the 1994 promises still need to be realised, says Ramaphosa on Freedom Day
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says freedom cannot be meaningful when South African homes and businesses are without electricity for several hours at a time.
“That is why we are using every means at our disposal to restore Eskom’s power stations and build new generating capacity as a matter of the greatest urgency,” said Ramaphosa.
Delivering the 29th Freedom Day celebration address at the Alabama stadium in Klerksdorp in North West, Ramaphosa said South Africa has to secure its energy future.
“We have to adapt to climate change. We have to grow our economy and create more jobs. We have to eradicate the scourge of gender-based violence and act against crime.”
Joined by deputy president Paul Mashatile and other ministers, Ramaphosa said the benefits of the progress made are not yet being felt. Load-shedding has not abated.
But he said: “We will soon experience the impact of the unprecedented investment being made in new power generation.
“When we emerge from this crisis, our energy system will have been fundamentally transformed. It will be more stable, more reliable, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
He told thousands of South Africans that miners now have the right to strike without being dismissed, schools are open to all races, many South Africans live in formal houses and social grants support around 18 million poor people.
But while progress has been made, Ramaphosa admitted, “our country has been hit by a global financial crisis; political, social and economic shocks; worsening natural disasters; and the most severe global pandemic in over a century.”
These setbacks, he said, have made the devastating apartheid legacy of inequality worse.
“We are also now counting the cost of years of underinvestment in our electricity, water, rail and port infrastructure. We are feeling the damaging effects of state capture and corruption and concerted efforts to weaken our public institutions.”
As the country works to rebuild and reconstruct, Ramaphosa said, South Africa faces challenges that are far different to those experienced in the earliest days of democracy.
He said freedom cannot be meaningful when more than 10 million South Africans are unemployed.
“It is because South Africans need jobs that we have raised our ambition in the next phase of our investment drive, to raise R2-trillion in new investment over the next five years.
“Having surpassed our investment target for the last five years, we are now working with all social partners to create conditions for businesses — both big and small — to thrive.”
He said freedom also cannot be meaningful when communities live in fear of gangsters and crime.
“We have done much to improve the effectiveness of the police and strengthen the criminal justice system, but we need to do much more,” he said.
Like all families experience difficulties, he said South Africans will have disagreements and fights.
“There are seasons of plenty, but also times of scarcity. Sometimes things are good and other times they are bad. But even when times are bad, a family pulls together. Like all families do, let us come together to sort out our differences and solve our problems.”
Ramaphosa urged citizens South Africans to register to vote in next year's elections.
TimesLIVE
