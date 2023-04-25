Rethink stance on working with PA in Joburg, ActionSA, IFP, ACDP urge DA

Former coalition partners ActionSA, the IFP and ACDP have urged the DA to rethink its stance on the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in Johannesburg, with which it has vowed never to work.
In letters to political parties, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was distancing itself from involvement in a coalition with the PA.
The parties met to discuss support for a motion of no confidence in mayor Thapelo Amad that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, effectively replacing the ANC-EFF alliance. However, after an abrupt resignation by Amad on Monday night, the council meeting to debate his unseating was cancelled.
“We welcome the overdue resignation of the ANC-EFF’s puppet mayor Thapelo Amad ahead of our motion of no confidence in him. We hope his resignation opens the door for a stable coalition that can oust the ANC-EFF in Johannesburg,” said ActionSA.
The party's Johannesburg caucus leader, Funzi Ngobeni, said Amad “ran away at night” to avoid removal by a successful motion of no confidence.
“His resignation is due to the direct and ongoing pressure from ActionSA. He did not resign voluntarily, as mentioned in his resignation address,” he said.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie vowed to support the ActionSA motion to axe Amad after admitting his party had “backed the wrong horse” after incoherent media interviews in which Amad is said to have embarrassed the city.
The PA ditched the DA-ActionSA coalition last year, which saw DA mayor Mpho Phalatse ousted, and joined the ANC-EFF and minority parties in taking over Gauteng metros.
TimesLIVE previously reported that the parties would accede to the PA's demands for the ANC-EFF alliance to internally oust Amad and find a replacement from the minority parties to save the mayorship.
With Amad's confirmed exit from office, the ANC and EFF remain in agreement that neither will field a candidate for the hot seat. The replacement mayor is again likely to emerge from the minority camp.
ActionSA, the IFP and ACDP called upon the DA to rethink its approach and do the right thing by the residents and all South Africans who seek a viable alternative to the ANC and EFF in 2024, saying it was clear the parties were forcing compromise mayors such as Amad upon Joburg residents.
ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont, on behalf of the parties, said they were mindful of the need to build consensus around a multiparty coalition to unseat the ANC and EFF in 2024 and therefore did not berate the DA for its decision.
“However, we rather urge them to return to the table and reconsider the dire implications of their position,” said Beaumont.
Speaker Colleen Makhubele announced an extraordinary council meeting on May 2 to elect Amad's replacement.
