Politics

New attempt to oust Nelson Mandela Bay speaker

Two coalition parties intend to table motion of no confidence in Gary van Niekerk

By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 April 2023

Accused of misusing municipal vehicles, Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Gary van Niekerk will face a fresh attempt to oust him at the next council meeting.

With the DA-led coalition in the city already on shaky ground, coalition partner GOOD has given notice of its intention to table a motion of no confidence in Van Niekerk, the Northern Alliance (NA) leader. ..

