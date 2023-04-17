Mpumalanga police have set up a surveillance operation to find a group of robbers who shot up a minibus taxi and targeted other motorists on the N12 road.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the Delmas station received a high volume of calls on Friday night.
“A number of vehicles were damaged after rocks were allegedly strategically placed on the road, forcing motorists to stop.”
One victim recounted that a group of six men accosted him after he hit a rock and stopped to inspect the damage to his vehicle. The men, armed with firearms, assaulted and robbed him of his belongings.
Three taxis travelling towards Mozambique encountered a similar incident.
One commuter was shot and wounded when the robbers opened fire on one of the taxis. He is receiving treatment in hospital.
Police with the assistance from neighbourhood watch managed to recover some of the stolen items from the bushes.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said the stretch of road will be closely monitored until the suspects are arrested.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga cops on patrol to nab robbers targeting motorists on N12
Image: SAPS
Mpumalanga police have set up a surveillance operation to find a group of robbers who shot up a minibus taxi and targeted other motorists on the N12 road.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the Delmas station received a high volume of calls on Friday night.
“A number of vehicles were damaged after rocks were allegedly strategically placed on the road, forcing motorists to stop.”
One victim recounted that a group of six men accosted him after he hit a rock and stopped to inspect the damage to his vehicle. The men, armed with firearms, assaulted and robbed him of his belongings.
Three taxis travelling towards Mozambique encountered a similar incident.
One commuter was shot and wounded when the robbers opened fire on one of the taxis. He is receiving treatment in hospital.
Police with the assistance from neighbourhood watch managed to recover some of the stolen items from the bushes.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said the stretch of road will be closely monitored until the suspects are arrested.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
News