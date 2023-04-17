×

Politics

GOOD files notice for removal of Bay council speaker

17 April 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The GOOD party in Nelson Mandela Bay has filed a notice of its intention to call for the removal of council speaker Gary van Niekerk at the next council meeting in May.

The party, which submitted its notice to Van Niekerk’s office on Monday, has accused Van Niekerk of using state vehicles without the necessary approvals in place...

