GOOD files notice for removal of Bay council speaker
The GOOD party in Nelson Mandela Bay has filed a notice of its intention to call for the removal of council speaker Gary van Niekerk at the next council meeting in May.
The party, which submitted its notice to Van Niekerk’s office on Monday, has accused Van Niekerk of using state vehicles without the necessary approvals in place...
GOOD files notice for removal of Bay council speaker
Senior Politics Reporter
The GOOD party in Nelson Mandela Bay has filed a notice of its intention to call for the removal of council speaker Gary van Niekerk at the next council meeting in May.
The party, which submitted its notice to Van Niekerk’s office on Monday, has accused Van Niekerk of using state vehicles without the necessary approvals in place...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News