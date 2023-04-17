AG clears deputy mayor of wrongdoing
The auditor-general of SA has cleared up the confusion around Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mkhuseli Jack’s business dealings with the city.
Umzamo Wethu and Yonke Installations were flagged by the auditor-general (AG) in a management report as businesses that were linked to Jack and had done business with the metro...
