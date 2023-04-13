Gayton McKenzie has denied claims the Patriotic Alliance (PA) reports to billionaire businessman Rob Hersov.
This is after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba shared a video of Hersov praising McKenzie for being a “rock star” after having a conversation with the PA leader.
“I am very proud of you. I want to thank you, you are a rock star. Gayton called me this morning, I know what's happening and I know what's happened. I am not saying a word. You have been an initiator here and I am super proud to know you,” Hersov can be heard saying in the video.
His mention of McKenzie drew mixed reactions, with some questioning whether the controversial businessman was funding the PA.
“Whenever a black person is friends with a fabulously wealthy white person, your slave mentality kicks in,” McKenzie said.
“Anyone who knows me knows that I report to the people who voted me into power and that’s not Rob. I have my own money and Rob is a very dear and close friend.”
'I have my own money': Gayton McKenzie denies PA reports to Rob Hersov
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
Speaking on BizNews, McKenzie said most people cannot fathom how he and Hersov can be friends without speculating that he may be the funder of PA.
He said the PA had turned down Hersov's offer to fund the party.
“Black and coloured people have a problem when you are friends with a billionaire and you are not white. They automatically assume you're getting money because some of them will ask for money from their friends all the time.
“Those people think, particularly in our communities, when you are friends with a guy like Hersov that he is the funder, they cannot fathom the fact that you can just be friends with a wealthy person. I've seen that [and] I've been accused of that. I've got my own money,” said McKenzie.
