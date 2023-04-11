Zille said her job was to follow the vision of the leader and ensure the party is aligned behind that vision.
'I can't be a puppet master': Zille denies claims she runs the party
Image: Freddy Mavunda
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has rubbished claims she is running the DA behind the scenes after being re-elected for a second three-year term.
Zille was re-elected DA federal council chairperson at the party's electoral congress earlier this month, keeping her in charge of its day-to-day affairs.
The re-election sparked a debate with many people, including scores on social media, calling her the party's “dictator”.
“I am very much a background girl in the DA now,” Zille told Newzroom Africa.
“I run the systems administrative processes. I run all the things that were covered in my very extensive policy report, but not alone. I occupy the interface between the politics and the administration and make sure that they align well and make sure that everything functions as smoothly as possible.”
Zille said her job was to follow the vision of the leader and ensure the party is aligned behind that vision.
“I can't be a puppet master. We have structures and systems in the DA. Individuals don't run the DA, we're a party of the rule of law and we have internal institutions and systems that do what they're supposed to do.”
Zille previously told Sunday Times her job of fixing the “DA machinery” was not done.
“My current job is the equivalent of the ANC’s position of secretary-general. I am responsible for ensuring that all structures, systems and processes of the party are established and work, and that they are applied fairly and consistently to all,” she said.
“I have worked with many others to fix the blue machine, which needed a major overhaul.”
She said running a political party was a complex and demanding job, “if you aim to have a branch in every ward in the country, recruit and process membership, and audit it to ensure its accuracy”.
