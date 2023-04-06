×

Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay's R184m debt write-off for big businesses

Council approves agreement with about 14 Bay high-energy users to settle longstanding dispute

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 06 April 2023

A whopping R184m in unpaid electricity bills owed to the municipality by some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest employers will be written off.

The council on Monday approved a settlement agreement which would see about 14 high-energy users in the Bay pay just 27.5% of the debt accumulated (excluding interest) between 2015 and 2017, when some paid only 79.23% of their electricity bills...

