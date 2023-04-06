Nelson Mandela Bay's R184m debt write-off for big businesses
Council approves agreement with about 14 Bay high-energy users to settle longstanding dispute
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 06 April 2023
A whopping R184m in unpaid electricity bills owed to the municipality by some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest employers will be written off.
The council on Monday approved a settlement agreement which would see about 14 high-energy users in the Bay pay just 27.5% of the debt accumulated (excluding interest) between 2015 and 2017, when some paid only 79.23% of their electricity bills...
Nelson Mandela Bay's R184m debt write-off for big businesses
Council approves agreement with about 14 Bay high-energy users to settle longstanding dispute
A whopping R184m in unpaid electricity bills owed to the municipality by some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest employers will be written off.
The council on Monday approved a settlement agreement which would see about 14 high-energy users in the Bay pay just 27.5% of the debt accumulated (excluding interest) between 2015 and 2017, when some paid only 79.23% of their electricity bills...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News