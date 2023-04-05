Nelson Mandela Bay set to lose R86m in grant funding
By Andisa Bonani - 05 April 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay is among 15 municipalities in the Eastern Cape that failed to convince the National Treasury not to withhold a portion of its conditional grant funds for the 2023/2024 financial year.
As a result, the city is set to forfeit more than R86.5m, taken from different conditional grant funds, for its failure to exhaust grants in the 2022/2023 financial year, and based on an anticipated non-performance for the upcoming one. ..
