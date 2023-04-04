“This multiparty coalition does not co-govern with the ANC and EFF and will not place faith in the speaker’s ability to lead the legislature without having his strings pulled by the ANC and EFF.”
Tshwane instability continues: DA-led coalition vows to remove ATM speaker
The DA-led multiparty coalition in the City of Tshwane has vowed to remove recently elected speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana of the ATM.
This follows the coalition's mayoral victory which saw the election of Cilliers Brink.
Brink and the coalition have been warned to “stay away” from Ndzwanana if they want peace in the metro council.
EFF regional chair Obakeng Ramabodu said if the DA and its coalition partners tried to unseat Ndzwanana there would be an “upheaval of chaos”.
“We want to say to them, 'you touch our speaker, we touch you',” said Ramabodu.
It has become customary to oust office bearers from the opposition after a coalition wins the mayor or speaker position.
The multiparty coalition has filed petitions signed by most councillors calling for a motion of no confidence in the speaker to be heard on April 12.
The coalition has also called for a meeting to table the city's adjustments budget for the 2022/2023 financial year and draft the budget for 2023/2024 on April 13.
Coalition spokesperson Corne Mulder of the FF Plus said the petition submission was made in terms of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act.
“The speaker of a municipality council decides when and where the council meets subject to section 18(2), but if a majority of councillors request the speaker in writing to convene a council meeting, the speaker must convene a meeting at a time set out in the request,” said Mulder.
He added that the coalition noted the utterances by the ANC and EFF about the speaker and rejected these.
“This multiparty coalition does not co-govern with the ANC and EFF and will not place faith in the speaker’s ability to lead the legislature without having his strings pulled by the ANC and EFF.”
Mulder said it was clear the ANC and EFF voting bloc were in a partnership made by Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and the EFF, adding the coalition would not play any role in tacitly supporting such an arrangement.
The coalition announced the submission of the petitions would be coupled with urgent court papers filed simultaneously to ensure the meetings take place as requested.
The court action would include interdicting the speaker from interfering in the meetings. Councillors would also be interdicted from “disruption”.
“This will ensure efforts to prevent council from removing the speaker or frustrating the budget approval will take place in contempt of court. These steps are taken as a necessity in the work of stabilising the City of Tshwane,” said Mulder.
The first step towards this objective has already been taken with the election of Brink who has moved swiftly to appoint a mayoral committee.
“These were critical steps to ensure service delivery is felt in communities in Tshwane. This progress will be undermined unless decisive steps are taken to remove the speaker and protect the budget process.”
Mulder added the coalition will continue to act decisively and unapologetically to stabilise Tshwane so that service delivery is the focus and not a return to the “political wranglings” of the past few weeks.
“The speaker has been given a deadline to issue the notices for the meetings and the municipal manager and MEC of Cogta have been copied in accordance with their legal obligations in the event the speaker does not comply.”
