Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on the DA's leadership, predicting the “ship will sink”.
This comes after the DA's two-day federal congress, at which John Steenhuisen was re-elected party leader, beating challenger former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Solly Malatsi emerged as the second deputy federal chairperson, making him the only black person in the leadership structure.
“I am amazed how the DA leaders don’t notice how they are losing some of their best politically talented blacks. Unbelievable! The ship will sink. Watch the space,” said Mboweni.
He said the DA had snubbed an “African woman for leadership”.
“I don’t think that the DA delegates understand the country they live in; it’s history of colonialism of a special type, race, class, gender divisions and how to find postapartheid pathways. In this day and age! Gracious, goodness me.”
'The ship will sink': Mboweni says the DA is losing some of its 'best politically talented blacks'
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Speaking on SAfm, Malatsi said DA delegates chose leaders with experience and a proven track record within the party.
He said the lack of black leaders in the DA would not have a negative impact on black people joining the party.
“The one common thing that emerged is the DA delegates have chosen experience in the leaders and those with a proven track record over time in the party.
“The reality is that the DA had the largest congress in its history and the most diverse congress it has ever had. That choice of leadership is a reflection of the diverse delegates of the DA.”
Phalatse said while she was disappointed with her defeat in the DA leadership contest, she would remain a member of the party.
“I am disappointed obviously, because I raised my hand for a reason. I believe the DA had a real opportunity here ahead of 2024 given the ANC's imminent collapse,” said Phalatse.
“I will stand behind John. I will continue to fight for diversity and to be the voice for South Africans within the DA.”
