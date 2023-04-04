Opposition councillors turn screws on Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor
Allegations that Mkhuseli Jack failed to declare his business dealings with metro to be probed by ethics committee
By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 April 2023
Opposition councillors scrutinised deputy mayor Mkhuseli Jack’s business dealings with the Nelson Mandela Bay metro during a council meeting on Monday, branding them corrupt for his alleged failure to make a declaration.
Jack’s business dealings with the city were thrust into the spotlight in March, after it emerged that the auditor-general had flagged that two of his companies had been awarded tenders by the municipality...
