×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Opposition councillors turn screws on Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor

Allegations that Mkhuseli Jack failed to declare his business dealings with metro to be probed by ethics committee

By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 April 2023

Opposition councillors scrutinised deputy mayor Mkhuseli Jack’s business dealings with the Nelson Mandela Bay metro during a council meeting on Monday, branding them corrupt for his alleged failure to make a declaration.

Jack’s business dealings with the city were thrust into the spotlight in March, after it emerged that the  auditor-general had flagged that two of his companies had been awarded tenders by the municipality...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Paramedics save puppy Walmer house fire

Most Read