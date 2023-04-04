Budget will have Nelson Mandela Bay residents digging deeper into their pockets
By Andisa Bonani - 04 April 2023
The draft 2023/2024 budget was noted by the Nelson Mandela Bay council on Monday and will see residents having to dig deeper, as electricity alone is set to go up by 18.49%.
The city budgeted R16.2bn for operational costs of running the city, while R1.87bn is earmarked for capital projects. ..
