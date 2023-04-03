Delegates at the DA's congress over the weekend re-elected John Steenhuisen as the party's federal leader.
Steenhuisen used his victory speech to declare the EFF “number one political enemy of the DA”.
“Today I publicly declare Julius Malema's EFF as political enemy number one of the DA. And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn,” said Steenhuisen, who warned delegates of the possibility of an ANC/EFF coalition in 2024.
Steenhuisen also spoke of the need for a broad-based movement to work together across political parties to unseat the ANC from power in the 2024 elections, saying the DA cannot keep doing what it has always done.
“Above all, we recognise that now is the time for the DA to become the leader of the alternative that will change our country for the better,” he said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 'Vote DA like your life depended on it!': Steenhuisen's speech at 2023 congress
Delegates at the DA's congress over the weekend re-elected John Steenhuisen as the party's federal leader.
Steenhuisen used his victory speech to declare the EFF “number one political enemy of the DA”.
“Today I publicly declare Julius Malema's EFF as political enemy number one of the DA. And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn,” said Steenhuisen, who warned delegates of the possibility of an ANC/EFF coalition in 2024.
Steenhuisen also spoke of the need for a broad-based movement to work together across political parties to unseat the ANC from power in the 2024 elections, saying the DA cannot keep doing what it has always done.
“Above all, we recognise that now is the time for the DA to become the leader of the alternative that will change our country for the better,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News