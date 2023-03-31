So far all indications are that Steenhuisen is enjoying significant support in the majority of the provinces, with some national leaders endorsing him.
We could be electing the president of the country, says DA as it gears up for congress
John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse vie for party's top job
This weekend the DA is presiding over a watershed federal congress, as it is most likely going to elect the country's future president, it believes.
The polls so far, according to the party, predict a massive decline in electoral support that will place the ANC well under 40%.
Speaking at a briefing on the party's federal congress state of readiness, presiding officer Greg Krumbock said internal and external polls predict there will only be an 11% difference between the ANC and the DA at the 2024 national elections.
“We believe this congress is very important because the polls constantly reflect the ruling party at under 40% [and indicate] the DA has now ... overtaken the ANC in urban areas,” he said.
“We could very well be electing the president of the country at this congress this weekend, selecting our presidential candidate, because [the polls suggest] there’s only 11% between ... the ANC [and the DA]. It is now very close and the likelihood of no party getting an outright majority next year is very much on the cards.”
At the congress, the DA’s nearly 2,000 delegates will choose its leader and decide whether to hand incumbent John Steenhuisen a second term or opt for his contender, former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.
