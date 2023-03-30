×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

EFF wants answers from mayor over Jack’s business deal

Odendaal set to reply in next council session

Premium
30 March 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal will have to answer in council if he knew deputy mayor Khusta Jack was doing business with the municipality after the EFF accused him of not acting on an auditor-general’s (AG) report.

The EFF submitted a list of questions to the speaker’s office for Odendaal to answer at the next council meeting which is scheduled to sit on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read