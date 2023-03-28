No-show Kouga councillor blames lack of technical know-how
ANC man faces disciplinary hearing after missing 10 committee meetings in just over a year
An ANC councillor in Kouga has been slapped with 10 disciplinary charges for failing to attend multiple municipal public accounts and community safety standing committee meetings.
However, councillor Phumzile Oliphant has dismissed the charges as part of a long-standing witch-hunt against him and attributed his absence from several of the meetings to lack of technological know-how...
Senior Politics Reporter
