Politics

No-show Kouga councillor blames lack of technical know-how

ANC man faces disciplinary hearing after missing 10 committee meetings in just over a year

28 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

An ANC councillor in Kouga has been slapped with 10 disciplinary charges for failing to attend multiple municipal public accounts and community safety standing committee meetings.

However, councillor Phumzile Oliphant has dismissed the charges as part of a long-standing witch-hunt against him and attributed his absence from several of the meetings to lack of technological know-how...

