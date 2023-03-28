While some expressed outrage, others said the minister had responded to the question.
EFF slams Ronald Lamola for 'laughing' at Thabo Bester question
The EFF has slammed justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola for his reaction to a question about escaped rapist Thabo Bester.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after it was believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell. Correctional services said an investigation into the incident concluded Bester had escaped from custody on May 3 2022.
During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Lamola was asked if his department had found an email sent by a whistle-blower allegedly alerting it about Bester's escape.
Lamola chuckled before responding: “There has been an investigation that is ongoing on the matter to look into the DNA of the corpse that was found there and also all the leads. So, we will prefer not to provide a running commentary on the matter. The department will speak when that investigation is concluded.”
The EFF criticised Lamola for laughing at the question, saying South Africans are “on their own”.
In a statement, the EFF said Bester's escape and the confirmation of his death by correctional services without having conducted the necessary DNA tests were testament to the incompetence of the correctional services system.
“Bester's death through suicide was staged as the deceased body found in his cell was that of another individual, while he has been on the loose for months.
“It is even more disturbing that Bester was able to run a media company during his tenure in prison, possibly amassing the money necessary to orchestrate his fake death, escape from prison and have a life outside prison without it ever being discovered that he had indeed escaped,” said the party.
The EFF said the escape endangered the lives of women in South Africa and would further dent the little confidence victims and survivors of gender-based violence had in the justice system.
“We call for a massive manhunt to be conducted by the SA Police Service, in conjunction with intelligence services, to track and apprehend Thabo Bester. Furthermore, all of those who were employed at Mangaung Correctional Centre during the period of Bester's imprisonment and his escape must immediately be brought in for questioning,” it said.
“This despicable occurrence must be laid directly at the doorstep of the minister of correctional services, who has been too preoccupied with factional activity of his political party to ensure that there is order in the prisons of South Africa and has failed to uproot (sic) corruption which is at the centre of Bester's escape.”
