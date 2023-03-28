Insiders who attended the NWC meeting on Monday said the meeting concluded that after two years there was a need to restructure the task team. There was also a view that this had to be done to remove from leadership positions people interested in contesting for the league’s top posts when it sits for its conference in June.
Both the proposed convener and coordinator are above the age limit of 35, according to those with knowledge, and would therefore not be eligible to stand for any position at the conference.
When asked for a comment, Mhlauli simply said: “We would have received communique from the SG’s [secretary-general] office regarding the reconfiguration of the NYTT and we will await for communique on the way forward.”
Maimela took to Facebook seemingly to accept the decision of the NWC to remove her and Mhlauli as leaders of the task team.
“It has been two years since we were appointed as the collective ANC NYTT. Being elected or appointed to serve in any structure of the ANC or the ANCYL is a serious privilege,” she wrote.
“We made strides, registered victories, made mistakes, differed and took unpleasant decisions. All in all we registered progress — 45 regions launched and five provinces. We will register our views on the reconfiguration in the NEC meeting of the ANC. But for now, I personally am grateful for the lessons learnt.”
TimesLIVE
ANC to replace Nonceba Mhlauli and Joy Maimela on youth league task team
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
The ANC national working committee (NWC) has decided to reconstitute the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) task team, placing it under new stewardship.
The ANC NWC on Monday decided to remove ANC national executive committee (NEC) members Nonceba Mhlauli and Joy Maimela as the convener and coordinator of the national youth task team (NYTT).
The 20-member NWC has proposed the names of Xola Nqola and Sonto Motaung to replace them, with Fasiha Hassan proposed as the deputy convener and Collen Malatji as the deputy coordinator. Thuthukile Zuma is expected to remain as the fundraiser.
These proposed names are, however, still going to be discussed at the ANC NEC meeting expected to sit in April.
Though Mhlauli has already said she would not be contesting the position, the meeting, as well as some in the task team, felt by virtue of being elected both into the NEC and NWC she should stand down.
Insiders said Mhlauli believed the decision was rushed as she still wanted to deliver the youth league to its conference.
Insiders who attended the NWC meeting on Monday said the meeting concluded that after two years there was a need to restructure the task team. There was also a view that this had to be done to remove from leadership positions people interested in contesting for the league’s top posts when it sits for its conference in June.
Both the proposed convener and coordinator are above the age limit of 35, according to those with knowledge, and would therefore not be eligible to stand for any position at the conference.
When asked for a comment, Mhlauli simply said: “We would have received communique from the SG’s [secretary-general] office regarding the reconfiguration of the NYTT and we will await for communique on the way forward.”
Maimela took to Facebook seemingly to accept the decision of the NWC to remove her and Mhlauli as leaders of the task team.
“It has been two years since we were appointed as the collective ANC NYTT. Being elected or appointed to serve in any structure of the ANC or the ANCYL is a serious privilege,” she wrote.
“We made strides, registered victories, made mistakes, differed and took unpleasant decisions. All in all we registered progress — 45 regions launched and five provinces. We will register our views on the reconfiguration in the NEC meeting of the ANC. But for now, I personally am grateful for the lessons learnt.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
World
World
Politics
Politics