Politics

Northern Alliance elective conference delayed by infighting

Rival faction accuses Van Niekerk’s group of stalling as it fears being booted out of leadership

By Andisa Bonani - 27 March 2023

As factional battles widen rifts within the Northern Alliance, the political party has delayed its national elective conference by six months.

The party was expected to hold its conference on Sunday to elect a new national leadership structure, as per its constitution, but fights among party bosses has resulted in a war of words...

