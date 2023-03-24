×

Politics

Nqaba Bhanga guns for DA national leadership position

Party’s former Eastern Cape leader says campaign for deputy federal chair post gaining momentum

By Andisa Bonani - 24 March 2023

Former Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga has thrown his hat into the ring for a leadership position at the party’s national congress, set to take place in Gauteng in April. 

Bhanga first announced his ambition to serve at a national level on the sidelines of the party’s provincial congress in February before delivering his final speech as provincial leader...

