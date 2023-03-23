Court ruling puts IFP back in power in Nongoma local municipality

The IFP says a court ruling in its favour on the validity of a special council sitting that saw the party removed from power in Nongoma municipality is a glaring indictment of KwaZulu-Natal's Cogta MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi.

The IFP came up victorious at the Pietermaritzburg high court on its challenge of the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs’ special council sitting that ousted its mayor in Nongoma.

“It's further vindication of the IFP, and a glaring indictment of the MEC and Cogta. It's a victory for democracy and rule of law,” party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.