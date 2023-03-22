WATCH LIVE | MPs debate the removal of speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Phala Phala committee

MPs will on Wednesday debate the removal of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Phala Phala committee.
The motion was moved by the EFF.
It says Mapisa-Nqakula is “irresponsible and acted unconstitutionally” on February 9 when police entered the chamber to remove EFF MPs who stormed the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa was making his state of the nation address.
EFF leader Julius Malema wrote to deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli to consider the motion to remove Mapisa-Nqakula in terms of the constitution and rules of the National Assembly.
