Politics

Motion of no confidence in Kouga mayor falls flat

By Andisa Bonani - 22 March 2023

A motion of no confidence against Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks fell flat on Monday.

The motion, brought by the ANC, was tabled under rule 29 of the standing rules and orders for the council meeting...

