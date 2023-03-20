×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

EFF defends national shutdown

Protest is to hold government accountable, MP says

20 March 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The shutdown is not about closing down businesses or allowing anarchy, but holding the government accountable.

EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini, speaking on Sunday at the Hope International Ministries in Kariega, said their aim was to ensure the very same businesses no longer had to endure load-shedding...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Police make arrests in Braamfontein, clear streets of bricks on the eve of ...
SPOTLIGHT : 'Everything' Oscars; new Shazam movie and military drama 'The ...

Most Read