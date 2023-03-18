LISTEN | Kill or not we're going to the streets, says Malema ahead of shutdown

Malema is not fazed by opponents condemning the planned shutdown. He says the shutdown will be peaceful. The DA is seeking in court to interdict the shutdown, saying it does not want violence on Monday.
The Natjoints said it will ensure stability and lawlessness throughout the country and there will be no national shutdown.
The shutdown was announced in January by Malema who said it would be the “mother of all shutdowns”. The EFF is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and an end to load-shedding, unemployment and the crime scourge, among other demands.
EFF leader Julius Malema says protesters must fight fire with fire on Monday and that the state and government are scared.
Listen to Malema and the Natjoints:
