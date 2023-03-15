Province’s budget not addressing the real issues, opposition parties say
Opposition parties in the Bhisho legislature have dubbed finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s 2023/2024 budget speech as uninspiring for its failure to address issues experienced across the province.
For instance, the parties say nothing was mentioned about mitigating the electricity crisis that continues to cripple the province’s economy...
Province’s budget not addressing the real issues, opposition parties say
Senior Politics Reporter
Opposition parties in the Bhisho legislature have dubbed finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s 2023/2024 budget speech as uninspiring for its failure to address issues experienced across the province.
For instance, the parties say nothing was mentioned about mitigating the electricity crisis that continues to cripple the province’s economy...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News