KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma remains adamant about his plans to run for president.
Speaking on the Indian news channel WION this week, Zuma said he believes the country is on the verge of collapsing and what government is failing to understand is that it needs “solutions for today, driven by the people of today”.
“We need people who are up to the task and people well versed, well equipped [and] well experienced even at a young age, but most importantly fit for purpose. I think this is the trick we’ve missed in our country.
“There have been a lot of leaders who have come up, a lot of leaders who have played their part, but that time is gone. It is a new time and it needs new soldiers. We are here, we are good to go,” said Zuma.
He said he is confident he can lead the country and claimed there are people backing his plans.
“Where I am at now, people have said ‘We need someone to step up’. I’ve seen the need for it. I’ve taken a look around. I don’t see anyone stepping up and I believe there’s an opportunity not only for myself but for many others to step up,” he said.
“People like boiling it down to a one-man mission. It is not a one-man mission. There’s no superhero coming to save the day. All I’m saying is: I’m standing up, I’m making myself counted. I’m making my voice heard and it would be a beautiful picture if everyone else did it.”
Presidential hopeful Duduzane Zuma: ‘We need solutions for today driven by the people of today’
Reporter
Image: ALON SKUY
KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma remains adamant about his plans to run for president.
Speaking on the Indian news channel WION this week, Zuma said he believes the country is on the verge of collapsing and what government is failing to understand is that it needs “solutions for today, driven by the people of today”.
“We need people who are up to the task and people well versed, well equipped [and] well experienced even at a young age, but most importantly fit for purpose. I think this is the trick we’ve missed in our country.
“There have been a lot of leaders who have come up, a lot of leaders who have played their part, but that time is gone. It is a new time and it needs new soldiers. We are here, we are good to go,” said Zuma.
He said he is confident he can lead the country and claimed there are people backing his plans.
“Where I am at now, people have said ‘We need someone to step up’. I’ve seen the need for it. I’ve taken a look around. I don’t see anyone stepping up and I believe there’s an opportunity not only for myself but for many others to step up,” he said.
“People like boiling it down to a one-man mission. It is not a one-man mission. There’s no superhero coming to save the day. All I’m saying is: I’m standing up, I’m making myself counted. I’m making my voice heard and it would be a beautiful picture if everyone else did it.”
Speaking on The Hustlers Corner podcast, the son of former president Jacob Zuma said he was doing more than running for president.
“Running, swimming, jumping, whatever it is. Diving. Just to be clear, people think we wake up and say, ‘I’m running for president’, like that’s a joke. From my side, there are people who believe in my abilities.
“The people who believe in me as much as I believe in them are like: ‘If you put in a good show we’ll support you’.
“These are people from different walks of life and I’ve said to myself: ‘I don’t see anyone else standing up.’ No disrespect to anybody, but I’m sticking my neck up and I understand the risks it comes with. I understand the jeopardy I might be putting myself and others in, but it’s a risk I’m willing to take,” he said.
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on his bid, with most (70%) saying there are stronger candidates for the presidency.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News