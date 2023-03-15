Nelson Mandela Bay mayor makes changes to mayoral committee
By Herald Reporter - 15 March 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal has shuffled his mayoral committee with two changes.
Odendaal has relinquished his position as budget and treasury political head, a portfolio that he kept in his office as a temporary intervention...
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor makes changes to mayoral committee
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal has shuffled his mayoral committee with two changes.
Odendaal has relinquished his position as budget and treasury political head, a portfolio that he kept in his office as a temporary intervention...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News