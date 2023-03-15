×

Politics

Eastern Cape’s embattled municipalities owed a shocking R32bn

15 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Thirty-two-billion rand — that is the consolidated amount owed to financially embattled municipalities in the Eastern Cape by households, businesses and state institutions.

The figure was revealed by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko during his budget speech on Tuesday...

