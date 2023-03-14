Opposition political parties the EFF and DA are calling for newly sworn-in public service and administration minister Noxolo Kiviet to resign amid questions about her academic qualifications.
According to News24, Kiviet is reportedly among politicians the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating for allegedly fraudulently obtaining her Masters’ degree in public administration without the prerequisite qualifications for enrolment.
The allegation was apparently made in an affidavit submitted by the University of Fort Hare to the SIU as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged degree scam at the university.
The EFF called for Kiviet’s immediate resignation, saying she disgraced herself and “undermined the integrity of the university and jeopardised its public standing in a society prone to question the legitimacy of predominantly African institutions of higher learning”.
“She has offended the academic fraternity, and spat in the face of millions of young people who work hard for their qualifications and make meaningful contributions to research and the development of knowledge,” the party said.
“The EFF calls for the immediate resignation of the academic fraud Noxolo Kiviet and for her to be barred from registering at any institution of higher learning for the crimes she has committed.”
DA and EFF call for Noxolo Kiviet to resign over alleged degree fraud
The DA said it would request through the Promotion of Access to Information Act to obtain and expose proof that Kiviet committed degree fraud at the university.
The party said it has no confidence an alleged exposed fraudster can fulfil public service and administration responsibilities.
“It is yet another indictment on Ramaphosa that he has not only appointed one of the biggest, most bloated and most expensive cabinets on earth, but has packed his executive with incompetents and malcontents.
“Ministers like Gwede Mantashe [mineral resources and energy] and Zizi Kodwa [sports, arts and culture] face serious allegations of corruption emanating from the Zondo commission, and Kiviet has been exposed as an alleged fraudster.”
