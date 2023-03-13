ActionSA boots Nkeme Molapo for ‘friendly relations’ with ousted Abel Tau

Tau's strained relations with ActionSA have spilled over to Molapo, who has been booted largely due to her association with the former member.
ActionSA has terminated the membership of Nkele Molapo, citing she had failed to distance herself from anti-Herman Mashaba remarks and her “undying love” for ousted party member Abel Tau.
In a letter TimesLIVE has seen, ActionSA admits Molapo's relationship with Tau and his "'continued campaign to damage the party has resulted in a material conflict of interest and an irretrievable breakdown in trust between Molapo and the party”.
Chairperson of the party's ethics and disciplinary committee Alistair Shaw said ActionSA had no issues with members having relationships with individuals from other parties. However, it was unacceptable conduct when members privy to exceptionally confidential information and who hold senior positions in the party use this to further the interest of a party hostile to ActionSA, allegedly assisting a campaign to damage and discredit the structures of the party.
Tau, a former Tshwane human settlements mayoral committee member, was axed from the party at the beginning of the year for allegedly making sexual advances on the wife of a fellow member during a drinking session in November.
He has since approached the courts to challenge the termination of his party membership and launched his own political party, United Africans Transformation.
Tau's strained relations with ActionSA have spilled over to Molapo, who has been booted largely due to her association with the former member.
“The threat is real in circumstances when it is obvious you are no longer loyal to ActionSA, that you will continue to use your position and membership within ActionSA to gain support against the party and in benefit of Tau,” said the letter.
The ethics chair cited the case would ordinarily not concern the party, however they were litigating against Tau and in such circumstances Molapo's impartiality is placed in direct question.
“To prevent any further damage to ActionSA, and in volatile circumstances ensuing in the City of Tshwane, a continued relationship with ActionSA and yourself is entirely untenable.
“This is evident from the fear you have created in the remaining members of caucus in the City of Tshwane. A political party cannot operate in an atmosphere of distrust and dissension,” wrote the ethics chair.
Molapo was reportedly challenging her termination on Monday morning, and applied for a court interdict to suspend the decision to terminate her membership and allow her to participate in the council meeting scheduled to elect a new speaker of council.
