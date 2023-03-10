WhatsApp messages reveal cracks in Nelson Mandela Bay coalition
By Andisa Bonani - 10 March 2023
Smaller parties are again rocking the boat, with cracks revealed from screenshots of the coalition’s management committee WhatsApp group in which GOOD and the DOP heavily criticise the DA for “undermining” them.
This time, issues within the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition stem from an advert published in The Herald on Thursday for vacancies in the municipality...
