Tshwane city manager to investigate authenticity of Makwarela’s court order

Tshwane city spokesperson Selby Bokaba revealed city manager Johann Mettler has requested legal services to investigate aspects around the rehabilitation notice submitted by mayor Murunwa Makwarela.
This comes after Mettler discovered Makwarela’s insolvency case dating back to 2016 that would have disqualified him from holding public office.
However, Makwarela insisted he was rehabilitated and was reinstated shortly after producing a document he alleged is proof of this.
On Thursday, hours after he was reinstated into office with all benefits and perks returned, a copy believed to be the document Makwarela submitted and which TimesLIVE has confirmed is the same as the one in the city manager’s possession made the rounds and raised eyebrows regarding its authenticity.
Legal experts have listed errors and inconsistencies in the order submitted by Makwarela. The submission of the letter informed Makwarela’s reinstatement after he was evicted from office.
Legal experts pointed out that the letter had grammatical flaws and structural discrepancies and is cited to have come from the “North Court of South Africa Gauteng division Pretoria” instead of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng division, Pretoria.
The court name change bill was published in the Government Gazette of 2014 and signed off by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
This was in effect four years before Makwarela’s alleged rehabilitation.
A source at the office of the chief justice said that, off the bat, the letter did not appear to be authentic. He pointed out that the word “Rehabilitation” would not be placed under the coat of arms.
The order is said to have been presided over by “Honourable Mr Justice Moosa” on February 7 2018. However, the court roll on the said date shows no record of a judge Moosa on the day.
According to Makwarela, he was rehabilitated in 2018 but his name appeared in the Government Gazette in 2019 and 2022 under legal notices for sequestrated estates.
The office of the city announced a decision on Friday morning to investigate and verify the legitimacy of the controversial document.
“This was done as a consequence of issues brought to his attention during the course of yesterday,” said Bokaba.
TimesLIVE
Tshwane city manager to investigate authenticity of Makwarela’s court order
Politics reporter
Image: MASI LOSI
Tshwane city spokesperson Selby Bokaba revealed city manager Johann Mettler has requested legal services to investigate aspects around the rehabilitation notice submitted by mayor Murunwa Makwarela.
This comes after Mettler discovered Makwarela’s insolvency case dating back to 2016 that would have disqualified him from holding public office.
However, Makwarela insisted he was rehabilitated and was reinstated shortly after producing a document he alleged is proof of this.
On Thursday, hours after he was reinstated into office with all benefits and perks returned, a copy believed to be the document Makwarela submitted and which TimesLIVE has confirmed is the same as the one in the city manager’s possession made the rounds and raised eyebrows regarding its authenticity.
Legal experts have listed errors and inconsistencies in the order submitted by Makwarela. The submission of the letter informed Makwarela’s reinstatement after he was evicted from office.
Legal experts pointed out that the letter had grammatical flaws and structural discrepancies and is cited to have come from the “North Court of South Africa Gauteng division Pretoria” instead of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng division, Pretoria.
The court name change bill was published in the Government Gazette of 2014 and signed off by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
This was in effect four years before Makwarela’s alleged rehabilitation.
A source at the office of the chief justice said that, off the bat, the letter did not appear to be authentic. He pointed out that the word “Rehabilitation” would not be placed under the coat of arms.
The order is said to have been presided over by “Honourable Mr Justice Moosa” on February 7 2018. However, the court roll on the said date shows no record of a judge Moosa on the day.
According to Makwarela, he was rehabilitated in 2018 but his name appeared in the Government Gazette in 2019 and 2022 under legal notices for sequestrated estates.
The office of the city announced a decision on Friday morning to investigate and verify the legitimacy of the controversial document.
“This was done as a consequence of issues brought to his attention during the course of yesterday,” said Bokaba.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
Politics