Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle

By TIMESLIVE - 06 March 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his cabinet on Monday.

A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANC in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term as South Africa's president in 2024.

The president's announcement is expected to begin at 7pm.

