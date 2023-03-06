Mabuza tendered his resignation as a MP last week, ending his term as second-in-command.
TimesLIVE Premium reported Mabuza sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
ANC National Assembly chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed his resignation, saying: “Yes, he resigned yesterday [Tuesday]. The letter came to me and speaker as per the rule.”
Briefing the media in Pretoria, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the cabinet thanked Mabuza for his “exceptional service” over the past five years.
“Deputy president Mabuza served with distinction, and his contribution in building the country we want will forever be remembered by the people of South Africa,” said Gungubele.
“Deputy president David Mabuza had been allocated tasks by the president, whether it was on HIV, transforming traditional leadership or rural development or the Eskom task team. All those matters in terms of the records in front of the president, the deputy president did carry [out his duties].”
He said Ramaphosa was not surprised by Mabuza’s resignation.
“The president spoke about this in public, that the deputy president had expressed his contemplation to leave, but he agreed to have him wait a little bit. He has acted in line with his agreement with the president. I want to believe that.”
Mashaba weighs in on Mabuza keeping his salary and other perks after resigning as deputy
‘We need a report from parliament to give taxpayers a sense of this individual’s contribution towards all these perks’
Reporter
Image: Eugene Coetzee
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on former deputy president David Mabuza keeping his salary and other perks after resigning.
New24 reported Mabuza will keep his R3m salary, VIP protection and other perks despite not finishing his term.
“Unbelievable. This is happening in a country in which 54% of its citizens live below the bread line,” said Mashaba.
“We need a report from parliament to give us as taxpayers a sense of this individual’s contribution towards all these perks.”
Mabuza tendered his resignation as a MP last week, ending his term as second-in-command.
TimesLIVE Premium reported Mabuza sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
ANC National Assembly chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed his resignation, saying: “Yes, he resigned yesterday [Tuesday]. The letter came to me and speaker as per the rule.”
Briefing the media in Pretoria, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the cabinet thanked Mabuza for his “exceptional service” over the past five years.
“Deputy president Mabuza served with distinction, and his contribution in building the country we want will forever be remembered by the people of South Africa,” said Gungubele.
“Deputy president David Mabuza had been allocated tasks by the president, whether it was on HIV, transforming traditional leadership or rural development or the Eskom task team. All those matters in terms of the records in front of the president, the deputy president did carry [out his duties].”
He said Ramaphosa was not surprised by Mabuza’s resignation.
“The president spoke about this in public, that the deputy president had expressed his contemplation to leave, but he agreed to have him wait a little bit. He has acted in line with his agreement with the president. I want to believe that.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics