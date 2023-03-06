×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics Editors Choice

IN FULL | Cabinet reshuffle speech, list of appointed ministers

By TimesLIVE - 06 March 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet on Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet on Monday.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the national executive on Monday which saw him appoint ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as his second in command and former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso "Sputla" Ramokgopa as electricity minister.

Mashatile is replacing former deputy president David Mabuza.

Below is the full unedited speech of Ramaphosa's cabinet reconfiguration.

IN FULL | Newly appointed cabinet ministers

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read