Tshwane mayor’s defeat of coalition partners was ‘planned’ in ANC and EFF takeover
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
The election of Dr Murunwa Makwarela as the new Tshwane mayor in defeat of the DA-led coalition did not happen by chance but was planned.
Makwarela from COPE was part of the DA-led coalition prior the mayoral election on Tuesday.
He was nominated by the EFF and won the capital city’s mayoral election by 112 votes, beating the DA’s Cilliers Brink, who received 101 votes. The mayoral election came after Randall Williams’ abrupt resignation on February 13.
ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela told TimesLIVE Makwarela's election was a result of discussions by the ANC, EFF, COPE and other minority opposition parties.
“The council election was a product of discussions and negotiations. It was not by chance or surprise,” Makhubela said.
He said the oppositions’ takeover was prompted by a recent auditor-general report that found irregularities in the municipality’s finances.
“This agreement is to restore services to our people and to serve them the best way we can.”
The newly formed coalition has not completed discussions and negotiations as to how they will govern the municipality and how the mayoral committee will be appointed.
Makhubela said the parties were mulling over details of the appointment of the mayoral committees.
Before taking the position of mayor, Makwarela was the speaker of Tshwane council from November 2021. He was elected by the DA-led coalition after the party traded the position with COPE and ousted Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe.
Last week Makwarela and the DA-led coalition had a meltdown after he refused to call for an urgent council meeting for the mayoral election. In the heat of disagreements, the coalition threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Makwarela and removed COPE’s logo from their statement.
Despite this, COPE’s national spokesperson Denis Bloem told TimesLIVE ahead of the mayoral election they continued to be part of the DA-led coalition.
While COPE hung by a thread in their marriage with the DA-led coalition, by Tuesday morning it was evident they were not part of the coalition.
Bloem confirmed to TimesLIVE that Makwarela had talks with the ANC and EFF before the election.
DA-led coalition national spokesperson Dr Cornè Mulder said the coalition would investigate councillors who voted for Makwarela and remove them.
“These councillors will be removed and replaced with urgency ahead of a motion of no confidence that will be tabled to remove Makwarela from his ill gotten office.”
The threat of a motion of no confidence in Tshwane could spark another round of political instability as the coalitions are formally separated by only one vote. The DA-led coalition seemingly has 107 members and the ANC-EFF 108 members.
