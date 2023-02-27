DA to amend its screening rules for public representatives
By Andisa Bonani - 27 February 2023
The DA in the Eastern Cape will start the process of amending the party’s candidate selection rules to allow for members who do not meet the existing selection criteria to contest as public representatives.
The motion proposed by the newly elected provincial chair, Yusuf Cassim, was approved by the majority of members on the first day of the DA’s provincial congress held at the Botanics Sport Club in Graaff-Reinet at the weekend...
