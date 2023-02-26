×

Two honoured for lifetime of service to democracy

26 February 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Between electing new leaders and debating organisational policies, the DA’s Eastern Cape congress took a moment to celebrate some of the party’s top performers and activists who had contributed to its growth.

At the awards ceremony on Friday, former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Shirley Sauls, 73, received the Lifetime Contribution award for serving for more than 20 years in the DA ranks...

