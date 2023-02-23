×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Child porn accused dad allegedly made contact with twin daughters

Premium
23 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

An alleged paedophile, rearrested after he allegedly had unsupervised contact with his twin daughters, changed his residential address and went on social media — none of which he was not allowed to do — will consult with his attorney before returning to court on Thursday.

The man is accused of posting naked photographs of his then-eight-year-old girls on a pornographic website...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
The AKA Memorial

Most Read