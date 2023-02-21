Marlon Daniels claims lockdown charges ‘purely political’
A smear campaign and purely political — that is what Patriotic Alliance national chair Marlon Daniels had to say about being summoned to appear in court, nearly three years after he was accused of contravening the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
Speaking to The Herald after his appearance in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Daniels remained adamant that he was innocent...
Court reporter
