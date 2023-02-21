Build One SA aims to knock DA off its perch
New umbrella formation gunning for 600,000 votes in Eastern Cape in 2024 general election
By Andisa Bonani - 21 February 2023
Build One SA (Bosa) hopes to topple the DA as the official opposition in the Eastern Cape by meeting its target of securing 600,000 votes in the province in the 2024 general election.
The umbrella formation — which works with political parties, independent candidates and civic groupings — outlined its ambitious target after unveiling its provincial leaders for eight of SA’s nine provinces last week...
Build One SA aims to knock DA off its perch
New umbrella formation gunning for 600,000 votes in Eastern Cape in 2024 general election
Build One SA (Bosa) hopes to topple the DA as the official opposition in the Eastern Cape by meeting its target of securing 600,000 votes in the province in the 2024 general election.
The umbrella formation — which works with political parties, independent candidates and civic groupings — outlined its ambitious target after unveiling its provincial leaders for eight of SA’s nine provinces last week...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News